‘Wurst Festival Ever’ heads to the Melrose District

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Wurst Festival Ever” is coming to the Melrose District at Short Leash Hotdogs this weekend!

This year’s celebration marks seven years of the hotdogs and bratwurst fest. Anwar Newton, who is in charge of the big party, spoke with Good Morning Arizona this morning to invite the community!

“This is our seventh year doing this at Short Leash Hotdogs,” said Newton. “Tomorrow at 6 o’clock we’re going to have a whole lot of fun. We’re going to have a whole lot of fun with live bands. We’re gonna have a Eurovision-style song contest with a bunch of performers singing songs with hotdog lyrics...we’ve got all kinds of entertainment and accouterment for the family and friends tomorrow!”

Newton said hot dog fans are welcome, and extra kudos if you wear a hot dog suit like Newton did on air this morning!

“We average around 500 people every year that come out and just stuff their gourds with these dogs,” he said. “Tomorrow, July 23, 6 to 9 p.m., there’s a patio so you can relax out there. There’s inside where there’s air conditioning ... we’re gonna have all these beers from Little Spills Pils, Renhouse Brewing, and more!”

Rollover Donuts will also be at the event with all kinds of tasty treats!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.