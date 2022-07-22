Surprise Squad gifts Valley mom a big surprise after losing her home in a fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a rough few months for a Valley mom named Kim.

As a surgical technician, she’s witnessed firsthand the devastation of the pandemic. Then on Mother’s Day, a fire destroyed her apartment and displaced her family. Her Aunt Patty wanted to do something for her, so she reached out to Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. The Squad set up their cameras and lights in the clubhouse of the housing community where Patty lives.

Kim thought she and her kids were paying Patty a social visit and was definitely surprised when she walked into the room. “Hi there, how are you doing this morning?” 3TV’s Ian Schwartz asked her. “I’m with Arizona’s Family, part of the Surprise Squad and I have a nice little surprise for you. I just want to chat with you a little bit ab out what you do in the medical profession and what the past couple of years have been like in the pandemic.”

Kim took a seat and explained how she’s worked in operating rooms and trauma hospitals over the past four years. She said she tried not to bring the sadness back home with her, and some days were really hard. On top of patients, she also lost relatives to Covid. Last Mother’s Day she said that she and her children returned home after a camping trip.

They were all resting before putting the camping gear away when Kim walked into her living room and saw her patio was on fire. She was able to get her kids out safely but they lost their pet cat, and most of their possessions in the flames. “It’s very traumatic. I don’t wish it on anyone,” Kim said. Since then she said she’s been trying to put her life back together. She has two brothers who are letting family members stay in their homes, but Kim misses having all her kids together under one roof.

“I’m trying to pray about it and just try and keep the faith that there’s going to be something good,” she told Schwartz.

“I want to give you something,” Schwartz said as he handed Kim an envelope. “This is from your Valley Toyota Dealers, and I want you to open this, and I want you to read what is inside.” Kim took out the paper inside and saw that she would be receiving $5,000 from the Surprise Squad. “Will that help?” Schwartz asked.

“Of course. Of course it’s going to help a lot. For sure.”

