Stay in one of dozens of themed domes during your next trip to the Grand Canyon

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear Sky Resorts just opened a new glamping spot in Arizona, just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. And you have to see it to believe it.

Guests stay in one of 45 domes, each with its own theme, such as the Grand Canyon, Hello Kitty, the 80s (complete with a Pac-Man arcade machine) and a secret agent room. There’s also a brand new all-glass dome.

All the domes are air-conditioned and include a full shower and restroom. Room rates range from $295-$550 and sleep 2-7 people. There’s also an on-site food truck for breakfast and dinner, plus live music at night and a campfire with s’mores.

Check out the videos to get a closer look at the domes.

