Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Some heat relief Saturday; First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday

Monsoon Storms Returning By Sunday Night
While temps will take a slight dip, monsoon storms are set to return Sunday and Monday, triggering First Alert Weather Days.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s been a brutally hot way to end this third full week of July. This morning’s low at Sky Harbor Airport was 95°; that’s just one degree off from tying the all-time warmest low on record! In case you’re wondering, the record is still 96°, set on July 15, 2003. Highs temps soared to the low 110′s across the Valley. One gauge in Avondale recorded 116! Our excessive heat warning will expire at 8 p.m.

FAQ: What is a First Alert Weather Day?

Look for monsoon storms to mostly be confined to our east and the High Country again tonight with a wind gust or two possible. Overnight lows will again be in the low 90′s. As high-pressure shifts east, look for monsoon moisture to return to the Valley, moderating our temperatures down but increasing the likelihood of afternoon and evening storms. The chance of showers for the Valley will start late Saturday, mostly overnight, with a better chance Sunday afternoon and evening. We have declared First Alert Weather days for severe thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Stormy Sunday through Monday
Stormy Sunday through Monday(#FirstAlertWX team)

With the ridge of high pressure returning to the Four Corners region, we have increased chances of showers across the Valley and across Arizona. Several forecast models have significant rainfall totals through Monday evening. Flash flooding can definitely be expected and should be monitored for rapidly changing conditions, especially for those folks who live alongside the wildfire burn scar areas. Always stay out of washes and do not cross flooded roadways. Stay ahead of these storms, and we will keep you updated!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures will start out quite warm in the 90s in Phoenix, and then climb to around 114...
First Alert Weather Day: Very hot today, possible rains to come this weekend
First Alert Weather Day: Keeping you and your pets safe, 114 in Phoenix today
First Alert Weather Day: Trails closed around Phoenix, stay safe today
Temperatures will start out quite warm in the 90s in Phoenix, and then climb to around 114...
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat warning, up to 114 today