Some heat relief Saturday; First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s been a brutally hot way to end this third full week of July. This morning’s low at Sky Harbor Airport was 95°; that’s just one degree off from tying the all-time warmest low on record! In case you’re wondering, the record is still 96°, set on July 15, 2003. Highs temps soared to the low 110′s across the Valley. One gauge in Avondale recorded 116! Our excessive heat warning will expire at 8 p.m.

Look for monsoon storms to mostly be confined to our east and the High Country again tonight with a wind gust or two possible. Overnight lows will again be in the low 90′s. As high-pressure shifts east, look for monsoon moisture to return to the Valley, moderating our temperatures down but increasing the likelihood of afternoon and evening storms. The chance of showers for the Valley will start late Saturday, mostly overnight, with a better chance Sunday afternoon and evening. We have declared First Alert Weather days for severe thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Stormy Sunday through Monday (#FirstAlertWX team)

With the ridge of high pressure returning to the Four Corners region, we have increased chances of showers across the Valley and across Arizona. Several forecast models have significant rainfall totals through Monday evening. Flash flooding can definitely be expected and should be monitored for rapidly changing conditions, especially for those folks who live alongside the wildfire burn scar areas. Always stay out of washes and do not cross flooded roadways. Stay ahead of these storms, and we will keep you updated!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.