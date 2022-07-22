Police searching for suspected shooter in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old man on Friday afternoon. Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near McMurray Boulevard, just west of Trekell Road.

It’s not clear what led up to the suspect shooting the man. The man was flown to a Valley hospital, but his condition is unknown. Police say the suspect took off in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Detective Campa at (520) 705-2381.

*INVESTIGATING SHOOTING*

1:27 PM McMurray/Trekell Rd. 34-year-old male shot by an unknown suspect. Suspect fled in black or dark gray Dodge Charger. Info? Contact Det Campa at (520) 705-2381 immediately. Victim flown to Valley hospital, condition unknown at this time. #CasaGrande pic.twitter.com/LUGQv1fM5Q — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) July 22, 2022

