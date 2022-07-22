Your Life
Police searching for suspected shooter in Casa Grande

Police say the suspect took off in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old man on Friday afternoon. Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near McMurray Boulevard, just west of Trekell Road.

It’s not clear what led up to the suspect shooting the man. The man was flown to a Valley hospital, but his condition is unknown. Police say the suspect took off in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Detective Campa at (520) 705-2381.

