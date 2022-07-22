Phoenix nurse dedicated to helping others wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Janet Wilder, a nurse in Phoenix who does all she can to help others in need. “She is very kind, very real, very genuine, very hilarious. There are more adjectives than you can find for her. Probably the kindest person you will ever meet, you will know it when you see her,” said Gina Nicolas, a coworker of Janet’s.

Janet had been a nurse for close to 40 years. She was retired but came out of retirement to step in when the demand for nurses grew during COVID. Because of her hard work, her coworker Gina wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Janet and surprised her with the award. “We received a wonderful letter that Gina wrote about you. We signed you up for Pay It Forward and we have this for you, a Pay It Forward award. Congratulations,” said Horton.

It’s the little things that Janet does at work that her coworkers appreciate, like frequently surprising them with breakfast or lunch. Janet felt touched, knowing she was appreciated. “This is a good crew that I work with, they’re pretty awesome. They are very very sweet and I couldn’t be working with any better people,” Janet said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, log on to our community page and fill out a nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.