Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Here are five weekend Valley events to keep you busy

Downtown Phoenix skyline.
Downtown Phoenix skyline.(AZFamily)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve made it through another month of summer! We hope that you’ve stayed cool, or at least have gotten a good-looking tan and stayed from getting sunburned, or worse yet, a margarita burn. Here are five things happenings around the Valley to help keep your mind occupied this weekend.

1. Train at Ak-Chin Pavillion

You are in for a 2000s rock sensation treat this weekend. Grab your flip-flops, flip phone, and your boot-cut jeans for Train’s AM Gold Tour. Featuring Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis, you’ll step back to a time when MTV actually played music (at least, we remember that they did.) Click/tap here for more information

  • When: Sunday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Ak-Chin Pavillion
  • Cost: Lawn tickets start at $30.50 + fees

2. Phoenix Theatre’s Production of ‘Always... Patsy Cline’

It’s a heartwarming story of a pen-pal friendship that evolved into something more until the death of Cline’s friend had an untimely death in a plane crash. Sit down for down-to-earth honky tonk fun and country humor with this production. Click/tap here for more information.

3. Downtown Phoenix screening of Purple Rain

For its final film of the Summer Blockbuster series, Orpheum Theatre Phoenix is showing a beloved classic that serves as a quasi-autobographical for musical legend Prince. Click/tap here for more information.

  • When: Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m.
  • Where: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, 203 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ
  • Cost: $11 to $16

4. Candlelight Concert: Rock Classics on Strings

Looking for something to do in the East Valley? Butterfly Wonderland is hosting some great tributes to rock legends like Zeppelin, Guns n Roses, and Aerosmith under the backdrop of a dim glow of hundreds of candles. Click/tap here for more information.

  • When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Where: Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 East Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale, AZ
  • Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $60.

5. Hip Hop, R&B, and Rap Talent Explosion Competition

Take your beatboxing and rapping skills to the next level with this competition. Click/tap here for more information

  • When: Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, AZ
  • Cost: Varies

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Slumpbuster burger (left) and March Madness burger (bottom right) served up among 28 other...
Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere
Did you know you can convert desert mesquite pods into food?
From desert ecosystem to family dinner: making mesquite flour
Travel spending is high and is expected to remain high.
Flying out of town? You’ll be paying about 17% more compared to last year, report says
The Lion King off-Broadway show has taken up residence at Arizona State University’s Gammage...
Take a peek behind the curtain of The Lion King at ASU Gammage