Here are five weekend Valley events to keep you busy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve made it through another month of summer! We hope that you’ve stayed cool, or at least have gotten a good-looking tan and stayed from getting sunburned, or worse yet, a margarita burn. Here are five things happenings around the Valley to help keep your mind occupied this weekend.

1. Train at Ak-Chin Pavillion

You are in for a 2000s rock sensation treat this weekend. Grab your flip-flops, flip phone, and your boot-cut jeans for Train’s AM Gold Tour. Featuring Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis, you’ll step back to a time when MTV actually played music (at least, we remember that they did.) Click/tap here for more information

When: Sunday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ak-Chin Pavillion

Cost: Lawn tickets start at $30.50 + fees

2. Phoenix Theatre’s Production of ‘Always... Patsy Cline’

It’s a heartwarming story of a pen-pal friendship that evolved into something more until the death of Cline’s friend had an untimely death in a plane crash. Sit down for down-to-earth honky tonk fun and country humor with this production. Click/tap here for more information.

3. Downtown Phoenix screening of Purple Rain

For its final film of the Summer Blockbuster series, Orpheum Theatre Phoenix is showing a beloved classic that serves as a quasi-autobographical for musical legend Prince. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, 203 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ

Cost: $11 to $16

4. Candlelight Concert: Rock Classics on Strings

Looking for something to do in the East Valley? Butterfly Wonderland is hosting some great tributes to rock legends like Zeppelin, Guns n Roses, and Aerosmith under the backdrop of a dim glow of hundreds of candles. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 East Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale, AZ

Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $60.

5. Hip Hop, R&B, and Rap Talent Explosion Competition

Take your beatboxing and rapping skills to the next level with this competition. Click/tap here for more information

When: Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, AZ

Cost: Varies

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.