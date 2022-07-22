First Alert Weather Day: Very hot today, possible rains to come this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be a First Alert Weather Day in Phoenix because of the excessive heat heading our way once again.

Temperatures will start out quite warm in the 90s in Phoenix and then climb to around 114 degrees later on this afternoon. This is potentially dangerous heat, so please take it seriously. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. The good news is our temperatures will start to fall as we get going into your weekend and our storm chances are going to go up.

Saturday there’s a slight chance for storms, but Sunday we will ramp up the storm chance to about 60% in the Phoenix metro area. The mountains will have a higher chance and a higher risk for flooding, especially in areas that recently saw wildfire. Please be on alert if you live near a burn scar this weekend and getting into next week. Temperatures are going to fall dramatically as well. Our high school fall to around 101 by Sunday! Nice!

The high for Monday will be around 100 and will hold a chance for some thunderstorms, maybe even some severe weather. So, that is another day we should be on alert. The chance for rain in Phoenix on Monday is sitting around 60% as well. Monday will also be a First Alert Weather Day here in Phoenix.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast for Tuesday and beyond. Stay cool out there!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

