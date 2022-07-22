First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat putting many in danger

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With highs expected in the 113 to 115 range around the Valley, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared with an Excessive Heat Warning now in place.

Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Dept. says that every year, hikers end up in very dangerous situations. “This isn’t our first summer in Arizona so we anticipate this,” Keller said. “We prepare for this for three or four months every year. Hike during the cooler parts of the day and if you’re going to hike, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.” He also suggested that hikers don’t veer off the trails and to bring a buddy along with a fully charged cellphone.

“You get off those trails, you can get into slippery rocks and unstable ground,” Keller said. “Avid hikers have gotten off the trails, and they fall, trip, and injure themselves and it then becomes a technical rescue.”

The Maricopa County County Health Department has confirmed 29 heat-related deaths in Phoenix so far this year. To help out, a group of volunteers and city workers are walking the streets to help the homeless and others around the metro area stay hydrated. The group is handing out hats, misters, water bottles, and cool wraps. They’re also helping those in the community find a cooling center.

