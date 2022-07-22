Your Life
Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix apartment complex pool

A 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition following a near drowning in a Phoenix apartment complex pool.
A 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition following a near drowning in a Phoenix apartment complex pool.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 7-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in east Phoenix.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the Amara Apartment Complex on East Osborn Road, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, for a possible drowning. When they arrived, the child had already been pulled out of the pool and bystanders were performing CPR.

Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says the boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He added that it’s unknown how long the child was in the water.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

