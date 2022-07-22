Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix apartment complex pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 7-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in east Phoenix.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the Amara Apartment Complex on East Osborn Road, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, for a possible drowning. When they arrived, the child had already been pulled out of the pool and bystanders were performing CPR.

Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says the boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He added that it’s unknown how long the child was in the water.

