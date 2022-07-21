Your Life
On Your Side helps Sun City man with solar panel trouble

A Sun City man says he got a lien placed on his house after a solar company refused to take back his solar panels.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun City homeowner says he regretted getting solar for his house. John Kurczek says not only has the solar not worked for more than two years, but he was on the hook for paying around $27,000.

“I can’t begin to tell you how elated I am that I contacted your company and your station,” he said. John says with the help of On Your Side, his $27,000 solar problem is finally resolved. “I can’t tell you how much pressure is lifted off my shoulders as a result of this situation.”

In a previous On Your Side report, John explained how these panels and a solar system were installed on his roof by a company called Vivint Solar. But John says the solar system never worked. And when Vivint was later bought out by a company called SunRun, they sent out a technician to figure out what was wrong.

“They sent out a representative from Sun Run and the kid came out and he was looking at the thing and he says ‘I’ve never seen this,’” John said. “He said this is totally not the way it should be.”

John agreed and says that’s what he had been complaining about for the past two years. Frustrated, he eventually took all the panels down because the system never worked and then decided to put his home up for sale. That’s when he discovered the initial solar company put a $27,000 lien on his home to lease those non-working solar panels. So, On Your Side got involved and we reached out to SunRun. After looking into the matter for us, SunRun decided to drop that lien on John’s house and said they would waive the $27,000 for the non-working system. John says it only happened with the help of On Your Side.

“I would recommend the station and Gary Harper to anybody who is having difficulties with what’s going on consumer wise,” John says.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

