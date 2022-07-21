Winslow began as an important railroad hub

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising up from railroad steel and rolling through good times along Route 66, the City of Winslow is a rock and roll road trip destination that deserves more than a passing glance from a flatbed Ford. Born as a railroad hub of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in 1880, Winslow relied on the railroad as its primary source of income. The town was named after Edward Winslow, president of St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad, which owned half of the old Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. A U.S. Post Office was established there in January 1882, and 12 years later, in 1900, the town of Winslow was incorporated.

Winslow Arizona got it's start in the late 1800's as a railroad town. (U.S. National Archives)

At one time, with its railroad shops and railroad district offices, Winslow was considered the most important city in northern Arizona. By the time train travel had declined after World War II, Winslow had become a frequented stop for travelers along America’s Main Street, Route 66. Then Interstate 40 opened, and in 1979 a bypass was completed, diverting traffic away from the city. By that time, Winslow was gaining name recognition thanks to the iconic song “Take it Easy” by the Eagles. The next move by the enterprising folks in Winslow was a bit of marketing genius.

With a city on the decline in 1999, the community leaders made a move that would draw visitors from around the world. They erected a statue at the intersection of Second and Kinsley streets which depicts a young man dressed in blue jeans, boots, and a vest, with a guitar at his side. The statue shows the young man catching the attention of a girl who happens to be driving by in a flatbed Ford pickup truck. It’s a scene right out of a rock-n-roll daydream. The site gets around 100,000 visitors yearly from fans who want to immortalize themselves in a selfie as they “Take it Easy” by standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.

