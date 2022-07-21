Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Francis Short Pond is in Flagstaff.
Flooded ash from monsoon storms killed fish in pond, Flagstaff mayor says
Phoenix police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man armed with a knife...
Retired Phoenix police sergeant explains how officers approach sensitive calls
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
On Your Side helps resolved unusable solar system for Sun City homeowner