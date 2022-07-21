Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Security guard shoots man at Phoenix convenience store

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a security guard overnight at a Phoenix convenience store.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details on what led the security guard to shoot the other man are still unclear, but Phoenix police are calling it a case of self-defense.

TRENDING: Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else, including the security guard, was hurt. Officials say the man will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The officer-involved shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in west Phoenix.
Police identify suicidal man with knife who was shot, killed by Phoenix officer
Ak-Chin Power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community
NWSL player Megan Rapinoe, of OL Reign, accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on...
Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS
Biden uses executive action to address climate change as an existential threat