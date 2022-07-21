Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS5) - Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mickey Guyton, center, performs "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" while accompanied by female athletes at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) (Mark Terrill | Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner’s plight. Griner’s wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.