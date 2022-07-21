Your Life
Police identify suicidal man with knife who was shot, killed by Phoenix officer

Police say the man kept coming toward the officers with the knife, so a second officer opened fire, hitting the man.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suicidal man is dead after he came at officers with a knife and wouldn’t drop it, so they shot him on Tuesday morning, Phoenix police said. On Thursday, he was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Begay.

Officers were called to a group home-style mental health facility south of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said Begay was threatening to kill himself by cutting himself or jumping out the window.

When officers arrived at the two-story home, they started to talk to Begay at the top of the stairs. Bower said the officers talked to him for more than 15 minutes trying to offer help. The man wouldn’t come down from the stairs and he wouldn’t let officers come up, Bower said. There were several other people on the second floor.

Begay then reportedly pulled out a knife and started going toward the officers, who told him to drop the knife. Bower said one of the officers used a stun gun, but it wasn’t effective. The man took another step down toward the officers with the knife, so the second officer opened fire, hitting him, Bower said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were hurt. An investigation is underway. This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. This is the 52nd officer-involved shooting statewide.

