Overnight gunfight in Yavapai County leaves 2 hospitalized

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork.

YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.

The first deputies from Yavapai and Coconino counties arrived to find two shooting victims, and made the decision to move in and help them without waiting for SWAT. One man had multiple leg injuries while the other had head wounds. Officials say the deputies put the two men into their patrol vehicles and drove them to nearby EMS crews. They were then flown to hospitals in the area where their current conditions are unknown.

The suspect quickly surrendered to deputies, who then searched the scene and found multiple weapons, shell casings and a blood trail leading to a nearby home. Deputies didn’t find any other shooting victims.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.