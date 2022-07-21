Mesa waitlist for rental assistance program to open next month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa program that helps low-income families with rent will start accepting pre-applications starting next month. The City of Mesa Housing Authority said it’ll open the waitlist for the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) online on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. The pre-application process will be entirely online at www.mesaaz.gov/hcvwaitlist. Those who need to use paper applications will also be available.

The housing voucher program is funded through the federal government and helps with rent for those in need by contracting with private owners and paying for part of the family’s monthly rent. The City of Mesa will choose 4,000 pre-applications and put them on the wait list by randomly selecting them by preference, officials said. Those who aren’t selected will have to reapply at another time.

City of Mesa Housing staff will be at the locations below to help with submitting applications on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa Public Library, Main Library, 64 E. 1st St.

Mesa Public Library, Dobson Ranch, 2425 S. Dobson Road

Mesa Public Library, Red Mountain, 635 N. Power Road

MesaCAN, 635 E. Broadway Road (Second floor)

Paz de Cristo, 424 W. Broadway Road

Save the Family, 125 E. University Drive

Anyone with questions can call the City of Mesa Housing Authority at 480-644-3536, email hcvwaitinglist@mesaaz.gov, or head to www.mesaaz.gov/hcvwaitlist.

