Labor force suffering in extreme temps across the Valley, experts say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day in light of the excessive heat and blistering temperatures rising across the Valley.

In Maricopa County for 2022, there have already been 17 heat-related deaths, hitting our half-year record. Another 126 deaths are currently under investigation. Around this time in 2021, there were just 11 deaths for the first six months of the year. If your job requires you to be outside, heat safety becomes the top priority. Former NFL player, National Heat Safety Coalition board member, and president of Mission Cooling Products Chris Valetta said that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death in the labor force.

“It’s not just the health risk it poses, but it’s the productivity and output conversation,” Valetta said. “A worker operating in 91 to 93 degrees at moderate intensity loses 50% of their ability to perform in their output.” Across the U.S, economic losses totaling $100 billion happen each year because the labor force is required to keep working in these extreme conditions.

“Safer workers mean productive workers,” Valetta said. “You need hydration...protection from the sun...and the most important is cooling.” Valetta said that he hopes more companies put heat-related safety guidelines in place to safeguard their employees.

Valetta said that in Arizona, we had more days over 110 in 2021 than ever before. Paying attention to how your body is feeling while outdoors may just save your life. To learn more about Valettas’ company, click here.

