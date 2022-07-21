Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that the team has agreed to terms with quarterback Kyler Murray on a contract extension through the 2028 season. While specifics haven’t been released by the team, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guarantees. That would make Murray one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
A few key highlights from Murray’s NFL career are as follows:
- Chosen #1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft
- Earned NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019 as two-time team captain
- Named to Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons
- First quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson
- Completed 1,057-of-1,581 pass attempts for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on 314 carries
- First player in NFL history with more than 70 passing touchdowns and more than 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three season
- 66.86% completion percentage as the best in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons
- 1,057 completions are second-most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons
- Completed more than 70% of his pass attempts in seven games in 2021
- Only player in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 400 yards rushing in each of his first three seasons
- Only Murray and Cam Newton are the only NFL players in history with more than 11,000 passing yards and more than 1,500 rushing yards in their first three seasons
- The fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards
- Nominated NFC “Offensive Player of the Week” five times, tying Kurt Warner for most in franchise history
- Owns franchise career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback
- Established single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards by a quarterback in 2020
- Set an NFL record in 2020 for the most games with a passing and rushing touchdown in a single season
- First player in NFL history with both passing and rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games
- Murray became the 6th different quarterback in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 500 rushing yards in a season
