Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension

File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that the team has agreed to terms with quarterback Kyler Murray on a contract extension through the 2028 season. While specifics haven’t been released by the team, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guarantees. That would make Murray one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

A few key highlights from Murray’s NFL career are as follows:

  • Chosen #1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft
  • Earned NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019 as two-time team captain
  • Named to Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons
  • First quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson
  • Completed 1,057-of-1,581 pass attempts for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on 314 carries
  • First player in NFL history with more than 70 passing touchdowns and more than 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three season
  • 66.86% completion percentage as the best in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons
  • 1,057 completions are second-most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons
  • Completed more than 70% of his pass attempts in seven games in 2021
  • Only player in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 400 yards rushing in each of his first three seasons
  • Only Murray and Cam Newton are the only NFL players in history with more than 11,000 passing yards and more than 1,500 rushing yards in their first three seasons
  • The fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards
  • Nominated NFC “Offensive Player of the Week” five times, tying Kurt Warner for most in franchise history
  • Owns franchise career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback
  • Established single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards by a quarterback in 2020
  • Set an NFL record in 2020 for the most games with a passing and rushing touchdown in a single season
  • First player in NFL history with both passing and rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games
  • Murray became the 6th different quarterback in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 500 rushing yards in a season
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

