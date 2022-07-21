Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Flooded ash from monsoon storms killed fish in pond, Flagstaff mayor says

Francis Short Pond is in Flagstaff.
Francis Short Pond is in Flagstaff.(Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pond in Flagstaff no longer has any fish alive, and the mayor is blaming a combination of wildfires and Mother Nature. According to Mayor Paul Deasy, all the fish in Francis Short Pond have died. He said in a tweet it’s because of the ash that came from a wildfire burn scar during last week’s monsoon storms. The pond allows for community fishing, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department often holds clinics there. Deasy said the city will evaluate restocking the pond with fish after the monsoon ends, which is Sept. 30.

TRENDING: Man warns neighbors about peeping Tom in north Phoenix neighborhood

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

APS crews are working to repair more than 400 power poles following recent monsoon storms.
APS replaces record number of power poles following last weekend’s monsoon storms
Dozens of power lines were knocked over during Sunday night's storm, leaving thousands of Eloy...
State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power
The winds were so strong from the monsoon in Mesa they forced a nearly 40 foot tree to fall...
40-foot tree falls onto Mesa man’s home; how to address damage if it happens to you
700+ insurance claims filed due to monsoon damage in Maricopa, Pima counties