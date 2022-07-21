First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat warning through Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! Because of that, we have declared a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. Highs today will be around 112 degrees; our average is 106, so we will be about 6 degrees above our average. A ridge of high pressure will be parked right over the top of us and continue to bring excessive heat to the Valley through Friday. Therefore, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday evening. Be careful, especially Friday afternoon when temperatures will approach 114 degrees, close to a record high.

So far this summer, we have had 18 days above 110. On average, in the past 30 years, we have had 21 days above 110. The good news is temperatures will start to drop starting this weekend.

Monsoonal moisture will begin to increase through our state this weekend and start to cool things down. The best chance of storms will be Sunday and Monday, and we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Download the AZFamily First Alert WX app for more updates.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

