First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat warning through Friday

By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! Because of that, we have declared a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. Highs today will be around 112 degrees; our average is 106, so we will be about 6 degrees above our average. A ridge of high pressure will be parked right over the top of us and continue to bring excessive heat to the Valley through Friday. Therefore, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday evening. Be careful, especially Friday afternoon when temperatures will approach 114 degrees, close to a record high.

So far this summer, we have had 18 days above 110. On average, in the past 30 years, we have had 21 days above 110. The good news is temperatures will start to drop starting this weekend.

Monsoonal moisture will begin to increase through our state this weekend and start to cool things down. The best chance of storms will be Sunday and Monday, and we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Download the AZFamily First Alert WX app for more updates. Click/tap here for more information about First Alert Weather Days.

