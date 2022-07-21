First Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warning, possible storms coming Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert day for dangerous heat in the desert. Look for a high of 113 degrees today in the Valley, with an Excessive Heat Warning that goes into effect at 11 a.m. today and continues through 8 p.m. on Friday. High temperatures should top out tomorrow closer to 115 degrees.

The record for tomorrow is 118 degrees. Morning lows are forecast to stay in the low 90s today, tomorrow, and Saturday morning. Storms are unlikely today and tomorrow in the Valley, although we could see a few sprinkles this morning and again this evening and tomorrow morning. Today will also be fairly breezy, with some 30 miles per hour gusts possible.

The intense temperatures should come down this weekend as monsoon moisture begins surging back into the state. That will lead to increased thunderstorm chances, with heavy rain being a concern. Storms are possible Saturday night in the Valley but are even more likely both Sunday and Monday.

We’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day Monday for the possibility of strong storms. A deep flow of moisture and several disturbances forecast to move through the state should keep storm chances fairly high into the middle of next week.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.