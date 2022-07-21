Enjoy a tasty variety of wines at Far Away Wine and Provisions in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Far Away Wine & Provisions is not only a wine bar and shop — it is also a collection of extensive knowledge, travel, and involvement from two professionals with more than 50 combined years of wine business experience.

Owners Pat Jasmin and Chris French became friends while working as wine distributors and when the workforce started to change, Far Away was born!

Owners Pat Jasmin and Chris French became friends working as wine distributors. They would work together, travel, and hang out on Sunday evenings at Chris’s place. When the workforce started to change, and jobs were eliminated, the two decided it was time to go out on their own. Far Away was born! Styled after Chris’ living room, you’ll find a couch and chairs, records, and games — along with 300 carefully selected bottles of wine, 30 wines by the glass, and 60 craft beers.

You’ll find one or both of the owner-operators at the shop whenever it’s open. They have a small curated menu of provisions that they create in the tiny kitchen in the back. Pat and Chris call the wine shop their “COVID baby”, and a dream come true. They are personally connected to every wine on the shelf.

They’ve been to the vineyard and know the family or the distributor. Whether it be on the shelves or the menu, it’s the realization of a shared vision. Every bottle has a story to tell, and Far Away is here to tell it. To learn more and follow the business on social media platforms, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.