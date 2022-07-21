From desert ecosystem to family dinner: making mesquite flour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever wanted to bring a taste of the desert into your kitchen?

You may not know it, but Mesquite pods can be nutritious for both people and animals and now Chandler-Gilbert Community College is teaching the public how to turn them into mesquite flour! With that flour, you can make other foods including tortillas and pancakes! The flour is low on the glycemic index and it’s also gluten-free.

Kendra Stranger, the environmental technology center coordinator, taught Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark how to do just that on Thursday! Check out the video for more.

