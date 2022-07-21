Your Life
From desert ecosystem to family dinner: making mesquite flour

Did you know you can convert desert mesquite pods into food?
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever wanted to bring a taste of the desert into your kitchen?

You may not know it, but Mesquite pods can be nutritious for both people and animals and now Chandler-Gilbert Community College is teaching the public how to turn them into mesquite flour! With that flour, you can make other foods including tortillas and pancakes! The flour is low on the glycemic index and it’s also gluten-free.

Kendra Stranger, the environmental technology center coordinator, taught Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark how to do just that on Thursday! Check out the video for more.

