Chandler Unified School District short 73 bus drivers, forcing route cancelations

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Unified School District is short 73 bus drivers. The district messaged parents on Wednesday’s first day of school that buses would be late to pick up students for certain routes by at least 20 minutes.

“I had to wait 25 minutes for it for my son,” said Cinthia Ballejo, whose kids go to CUSD.

Ballejo said her kids were late getting dropped off after school as well. However, she has concerns about her kids waiting in the heat. “In the morning, it’s ok, but in the afternoon, it’s really hot,” said Ballejo.

Currently, CUSD only has 167 drivers; that number is way down from 5 years ago when they had 240 drivers. As a result, four routes have been canceled. With kids waiting to get to and from school, parents like Ballejo are also running late to work. “I have to figure out another way to take them to school so I don’t have to be waiting for them,” said Ballejo.

CUSD said they pay for training and offer benefits for school bus drivers, for more information click here.

