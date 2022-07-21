Arizona’s Family to broadcast select high school championship games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for high school championship games, including baseball, basketball and football, that you can watch live right here on Arizona’s Family.

Arizona’s Family and the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) have just begun a three-year partnership to expand the promotion of high school athletics around the state, starting with the upcoming 2022-23 school year. As the exclusive content partner for the AIA, select state championship games will air exclusively on our channel lineup, including 3TV and CBS 5.

Games you can expect to see include:

6A and Open Division football finals

6A and Open Division basketball finals (boys and girls)

5A and 6A softball finals

5A and 6A baseball finals

Even if you can’t catch them live, don’t worry — they’ll be replayed later. Beyond the games, you’ll be able to watch weekly stories on Arizona’s Family highlighting the AIA’s community impact, other high school sports-related broadcasts, events, and more. “Arizona’s Family has always been committed to serving our community,” said Debbie Bush, vice president and general manager of Arizona’s Family. “We know that there are so many inspiring stories coming from the high school experience and this partnership with the AIA allows us to shine a light on all the good that is happening in our local communities.”

“We’re thrilled to have a partner in Arizona’s Family that is able to engage fans in a way that will provide a great deal of excitement around high school sports,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “The content fans will enjoy are more than just championship events. It’s also how the AIA impacts each school’s community. Now there will be many more opportunities to showcase the talent we have at our schools and those programs.”

