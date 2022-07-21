Your Life
Arizonans in 10 counties urged to wear masks indoors due to COVID-19

No counties in Arizona are at low community levels of COVID-19.
No counties in Arizona are at low community levels of COVID-19.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizonans in two-thirds of the counties are being urged to wear masks indoors because of COVID-19. The Arizona Department of Health Services recently updated the COVID-19 community levels and said 10 counties, including the state’s largest, Maricopa, are at high levels. That means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. Counties with high community levels are Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.

Counties with medium community levels are Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz, with no counties at low community levels. Health officials urge people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. For more information, click/tap here.

