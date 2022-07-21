Arizonans in 10 counties urged to wear masks indoors due to COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizonans in two-thirds of the counties are being urged to wear masks indoors because of COVID-19. The Arizona Department of Health Services recently updated the COVID-19 community levels and said 10 counties, including the state’s largest, Maricopa, are at high levels. That means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. Counties with high community levels are Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.

Counties with medium community levels are Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz, with no counties at low community levels. Health officials urge people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.