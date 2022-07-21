Your Life
Arizona state trooper hurt after being rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

The trooper in a patrol SUV with its emergency lights on was merging onto I-8 in Yuma when he...
The trooper in a patrol SUV with its emergency lights on was merging onto I-8 in Yuma when he was struck from behind by an Audi sedan.(DPS)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona State Trooper is recovering after being rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver earlier this week in Yuma.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper in a fully-marked patrol SUV with its emergency lights on was merging onto westbound I-8 in Yuma when he was struck from behind by an Audi sedan. Both the trooper and the other driver were hurt, but DPS says their injuries were minor.

The driver of the Audi, identified as 25-year-old Immanuel Lord of Chula Vista, California, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on various charges including DUI and aggravated assault.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety encourages the public to designate a sober driver before drinking, call a Lyft, Uber, or cab, or find another way to get home safely.

