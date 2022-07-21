Your Life
Ak-Chin power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community

Nikolai White was nominated by powerlifting teammate Fred Salas for AZ Family's Something Good segment.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local powerlifter who is part of the Ak-Chin community is empowering others, especially those in his tribal community.

Nikolai White was nominated for our segment by fellow champion powerlifter Fred Salas. Salas said White has encouraged a lot of young men in the Ak-Chin community to branch out and try new things like rodeos and weightlifting competitions to give them a sense of self-purpose. “We are all proud of Nick and his team,” Salas wrote. “They’re other state champs here in the community, but he’s our first world champ, and I feel he deserves the recognition for being an inspiration to other young men throughout the Ak-Chin community.” White began entering rodeos at 16 and has competed in the world’s oldest rodeo in Prescott and other events in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Salas and White’s powerlifting team built a gym behind White’s home. Salas said that White and the rest of the team entered their very first competition of 2022 and became world champions--each in their own weight division. White has set records in the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters as well.

