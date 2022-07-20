Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Maricopa County officials give security overview for upcoming elections

By David Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County officials are providing an overview of how they plan to keep next month’s and November’s elections safe and secure. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and County Recorder Stephen Richer are set to speak at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Richer is the county’s chief elections officer. The pair will go over steps their departments are taking to make sure everyone is safe when they vote and their ballots are protected. They will also go over why the election process in Maricopa County should be trusted.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Attorney General Brnovich is playing politics at the expense of Arizonans’ lives, and it’s not...
Planned Parenthood Arizona begins legal fight to prevent AG Brnovich’s abortion ban
Political experts Tony Cani (D) and Wes Gullett (R) discuss the run-up to Arizona's primary...
Recapping the debate among Arizona Republicans hoping to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of Arizona changed how it endorses candidates
Beau Lane
Candidate for Arizona secretary of state Beau Lane wants ‘common-sense [election] reforms’