WATCH LIVE: Maricopa County officials give security overview for upcoming elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County officials are providing an overview of how they plan to keep next month’s and November’s elections safe and secure. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and County Recorder Stephen Richer are set to speak at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Richer is the county’s chief elections officer. The pair will go over steps their departments are taking to make sure everyone is safe when they vote and their ballots are protected. They will also go over why the election process in Maricopa County should be trusted.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.