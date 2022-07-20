Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Valley realtor notices an uptick in rental properties on the market

Numbers are up 113% from this same time last year, according to experts.
Arizona's Family spoke with a Valley realtor who says we're seeing a double-digit increase in available rental units.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding a home to rent in the Valley may be a bit easier compared to this time last year. A Valley-based realtor says the long-term rental market appears to be growing.

According to Shelley Sakala with the Sakala Group Real Estate Team, as of Monday afternoon there were nearly 3,000 active listings in the Valley. She says that’s an 18% increase from last month, and a 113% increase from the same time last year.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million

“You’re also going to see a lot of people that are you know, waiting for the market to crash, which we are not thinking is going to be a crash whatsoever,” Sakala said. “But they’re kind of hanging around some of these investors hoping it’ll crash hoping to pick up some properties and then they’re in turn going to turn and use them as rental. So in that case it will create some more rentals for the area.”

RELATED: Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly.

In terms of pricing, Sakala says Paradise Valley and Scottsdale zip codes have the highest average rent when looking over numbers from the last three months.

If you do have to rent, Sakala says find a place that you think you want to live. Look at it as you’re kind of exploring the area. If you’re from out of state, she suggests getting to know what you really like and figure out where you want to buy.

“The more homes available, obviously, the lower the prices are going to be,” she said. “So my opinion... the outlook looks good from that standpoint, but we are still an area that continues to have lots and lots and lots of people moving here daily. Maricopa county has nearly 300 people or so, give or take.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of lottery balls.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Phoenix; jackpot grows to $630 million
Fresh Cravings is a snack-brand company based out of Phoenix, and between Monday, July 25 until...
Phoenix-based Fresh Cravings seeks donations for the homeless
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
3 kids living without food, running water at Mesa home; parents arrested
Merchant Square Antiques offers a wide variety of products and gift ideas