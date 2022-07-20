Take a peek behind the curtain of The Lion King at ASU Gammage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you haven’t seen it already, it’s a must-see in the Valley until the end of July!

The Lion King off-Broadway show has taken up residence at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre, and it has brought all kinds of animals of every shape and size to the stage. Take a peek behind the curtain with Arizona Family’s reporter Whitney Clark as she meets some individuals working behind the scenes as well as meets some of these animals in person!

Assistant stage manager Michelle Scalpone says that audiences have been “going nuts”. “It’s like a rock concert,” said Scalpone. “The cinematic classic that is the animated feature--we all know it and we all love it--and this show makes it even so much better.”

Scalpone took Clark around the prop area to show her the shadow puppets, elephant and giraffe puppets, wildebeests, and so much more. “I have the job of kind of living in the tetris world, talking about animals,” she said. “Do you have an elephant? What animals do you have?” Scalpone said that for her, the “Circle of Life” number always makes her “misty-eyed”, despite working the performance for several years.

