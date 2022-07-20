Rising temperatures at a global level

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heat is a part of living in the desert here in Arizona, but temperatures in different climates across the world are also on the rise.

Both coasts of the U.S. are seeing temperatures far above the norm, and parts of Europe are so hot that their governments are advising that citizens stay home to keep cool and safe. In the United Kingdom, the mercury topped 104 degrees this week — three degrees above the country’s all-time high. Most businesses and homes don’t even have air conditioning in the UK, and their infrastructure wasn’t designed to handle those temperatures.

The average high temperature in the UK rests around the mid-70s degrees, so this heatwave is putting them around 30 degrees above normal temperatures. Here in Phoenix, if our temperatures rose 30 degrees, it would be around 136 degrees outside! In the rest of the U.S., there are heat warnings still in place in parts of south Texas, Ohio and Indiana, as well as the Deep South.

