Phoenix police find 8,000 fentanyl pills, 68 lbs. of meth, stolen AR-15 after arrest

Abel Sanchez-Peralta, 28, was arrested on July 12 on gun and drug charges.
Abel Sanchez-Peralta, 28, was arrested on July 12 on gun and drug charges.(Evidence photos courtesy of Phoenix Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A 28-year-old man arrested in connection with a domestic violence case is facing additional charges after Phoenix police found a large amount of drugs and a stolen rifle.

On July 12, officers received a call that a man, later identified as Abel Sanchez-Peralta, was allegedly using a gun to intimidate his mother and his girlfriend. Police say he tried to run when officers arrived at his apartment, but he was arrested. Police also found a gun on him.

Inside Sanchez-Peralta’s apartment, officers found a stolen AR-15 with a 100-round drum. They also found about 8,000 fentanyl pills and 68 lbs. of meth. Sanchez-Peralta is scheduled to be in court later this week.

Last month, Phoenix police and other agencies announced a plan to combat an increase in gun violence through new enforcement efforts. “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown is about getting guns out of the hands of those who should not have them,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at the time.

