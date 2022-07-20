Your Life
Phoenix-based Fresh Cravings seeks donations for the homeless

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix-based snack brand company Fresh Cravings is inviting the community to donate to their drive for those experiencing homelessness in the metro area.

Between Monday, July 25 until Friday, July 29, the company will be collecting donations of travel-size toiletry and hygiene items to help fill kits. The kits will be dropped off at shelters across the metro area such as St. Vincent de Paul, Central Arizona Shelter Services, and Phoenix Rescue Mission. Their goal is to hand out 1,500 kits!

You can drop off the items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4020 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018 at the Next Phase Enterprises and FoodStory Brands building. All those who donate will get five coupons for Fresh Cravings-owned products.

Travel-Sized Item Donation Request List:

  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Socks
  • Towelettes
  • Deodorant
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Nail Clippers
  • Q-tips
  • Chapstick
  • Lotion
  • Foot powder
  • Hand soap
  • Body wash

Find more information about the donation drive here.

