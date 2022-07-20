Your Life
Monsoon break continues, storms return for the weekend

Monsoon storms are unlikely in the Valley today, with the best chances for storms today across Eastern and Northern Arizona.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Partly cloudy skies are expected today with a high of 109 degrees in the Valley. Another high pollution advisory has been issued today for ozone pollution in Maricopa County.

Monsoon storms are unlikely in the Valley today, with the best chances for storms today across Eastern and Northern Arizona. Breezy conditions return this evening and overnight in the Valley, with winds gusts to 35 miles per hour possible. High pressure sitting directly over Arizona will bring hot conditions for the rest of the workweek.

In the Valley, temperatures climb to 113 degrees by Friday. In the western deserts of our state, even hotter temperatures are expected, with highs near 115 Thursday and Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Western Arizona, including northwestern communities in Maricopa County like Wickenburg. By Friday, the ridge of high pressure shifts to the Four Corners area, and monsoon moisture begins increasing across the state.

That will bring higher humidity, more cloud cover, and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. Storm chances will also increase, with the potential for heavy rain this weekend, especially Sunday. We’ll keep you updated as the weekend gets closer. The start of next week also looks especially active for storms.

