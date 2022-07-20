Merchant Square Antiques in Chandler offers a beautiful vintage shopping experience

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Merchant Square Antiques may be one of the biggest vintage shopping experiences in Arizona! Walking down the aisles at the Chandler antique mall, you’ll find classic antiques, mid-century furnishings, nostalgic collectibles, and repurposed furniture.

Merchant Square itself was repurposed. The building near Warner and Chandler roads was first a Payless Cashways. Owner Mike Moore purchased the building in August 2001 with some partners who had intended to lease the building to an indoor skate park. But, after the events of Sept. 11, as the economy plunged into recession from fear and uncertainty, Mike found himself with a hefty mortgage and no tenant to occupy the building. With some creativity, foresight, and a little paint, Mike introduced 58,000 square feet of antiques and vintage items from two hundred-plus merchants. He’s now celebrating 20 years in the business!

In 2015, Mike did it again when he purchased items from the very first Safeway grocery store in Arizona and integrated these into The American Way Smokehouse, a five-star restaurant located inside the antique mall. In addition to the mouthwatering smoked meats, handcrafted sandwiches, and delicious salads, this barbecue joint hosts a full bakery and an enormous array of bottled sodas. On the wall, hangs a 7-Up sign that was repurposed over fifty years ago into a sign for the original American Way Market at 10th Street and Pierce. There’s a 1949 Coke sign from a soda shop in Idaho. Handmade bricked walls came from an egg hatchery in Tempe. The booths are out of a 1950s country dance hall in Buckeye with counters from a pub in England.

Merchant Square is home to Highland Yard, a once-a-month boutique market with one-of-a-kind items, clothing, home décor, and vintage furniture.

Merchant Square Antiques

Phone: 480-250-3816

Address: 1509 N Arizona Ave, Chandler AZ 85225

Website: MerchantSquareAntiques.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.