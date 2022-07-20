Man warns neighbors about peeping Tom in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone likes to think they are safe in their homes. Safe from crime, violence, and possible sexual predators, but that’s not always the case. A Phoenix dad named Steve was recently targeted by a peeping Tom in his neighborhood near 60th Street and Bell Road.

He wants to hide his identity because of concerns for his safety. “It’s extremely upsetting,” said Steve. “Ultimately, it makes you uncomfortable in your own home. We’ve been losing sleep the past few nights, and it’s just a very violating feeling.”

A few nights ago, Steve said he was watching TV with his wife and kids when a strange man showed up on his back patio to look in on his family. Ring video shows the suspect in Steve’s backyard.

There is also a photo of the vehicle the suspect may have driven. “He was coming at a time when people are awake, so it makes us think that his intentions are to be a peeping Tom, more than a thief,” Steve said.

Steve believes the creeper on camera is the same man who showed up at his house a few months ago and tried to look into his children’s bathroom. Another neighbor has come forward to say a similar incident happened to him, and it may be the same suspect.

Several police reports have been made. Ring Video from a couple of years ago shows a peeping Tom peering into a home a few blocks away.

Steve hopes that sharing his story will let neighbors know about the peeping Tom and help catch him before he strikes again. “I don’t want any other families to have to go through what we have,” said Steve.

