Man dead after car slams into a wall in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say that they responded to the car just after 12:30 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Villa Rita Drive. A 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene. Officials say it looks as though the car was headed south when it crashed into a wall.

Speed and impairment are still being investigated as potential causes of the crash. 75th Avenue between Union Hills Drive and Bell Road is closed for the next couple of hours for the investigation, police say. No other information has been released.

