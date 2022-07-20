Your Life
Goodyear police, Angels on Patrol team up to fill 40 backpacks

It's back-to-school season in the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear school resource officers and Angels On Patrol teamed up last week to fill 40 backpacks with school supplies for children in need. Angels on Patrol, a Valley organization, gives officer-initiated support to community members in times of crisis. Goodyear police thanked the organization for their endless generosity and for all of the hard work to make this possible.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

