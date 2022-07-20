Cooking classes return to Barrio Queen, benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooking classes are back at the Barrio Queen this summer, and it benefits a great cause!

Chef Julio Mata met up with Good Morning Arizona anchor Tess Rafols met up to talk about what participants will learn to cook! Guacamole, salsa, and tostadas are what you have to look forward to, and more if you attend the second class in August. Class fees will benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Starting Sunday, the restaurant will be celebrating National Margarita Week by offering tasty drinks of margaritas using tequila mezcal and more. A drink special utilizing a paleta called the “Give-A-Rita” is being offered all summer long at Barrio Queen. Proceeds from that drink will also go toward the Phoenix Children’s Hospital!

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.