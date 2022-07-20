Back to School for Chandler Unified School District!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s back-to-school time for Chandler Unified School District students on Wednesday morning!

Arizona’s Family reporter and meteorologist Kylee Cruz went out to the East Valley this morning to talk to some excited students who are ready to embrace their senior year, junior year, and beyond! Happy Back to School, everyone!

Perry High School

AZ Family reporter and meteorologist Kylee Cruz is celebrating Back to School season on Wednesday!

Galveston Elementary School

AZ Family is celebrating back to school by traveling around Chandler Unified School District! This segment stars Galveston Elementary!

Chandler High School

It's Back to School season and AZ Family is visiting Chandler Unified School District's Chandler High School!

Arizona College Prep Middle School

It's Back to School season here in the Valley, and Chandler Unified School District's Arizona College Prep Middle School is celebrating today!

