Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona GOP censures House Speaker Rusty Bowers

The Arizona GOP Executive Committee censured Sen. Rusty Bowers on Tuesday night.
The Arizona GOP Executive Committee censured Sen. Rusty Bowers on Tuesday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona GOP executive committee censured House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Tuesday night, stating he has “lost the confidence of a majority of Republican party leaders.” Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona GOP, confirmed the censure via Twitter. “The AZGOP Executive Committee has formally censured Rusty Bowers tonight — he is no longer a Republican in good standing & we call on Republicans to replace him at the ballot box in the August primary,” tweeted Ward.

The GOP press release highlighted some bills Bowers had backed that Republicans say went against his party. Republicans had pushed HB 2294, which stated only two genders should be named on all government documents, whereas Bowers was the sole Republican who opposed the bill. The GOP also said in the release that Bowers had joined Democrats to sponsor a $1 billion education spending bill and also killed a bill to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance in Arizona schools permanently.

“Bowers has demonstrated he is unfit to serve the platform of the Republican Party and will of the voter of the Republican Party of Arizona,” read the release.

Bowers also testified before the Jan. 6 subcommittee back in June, saying he was pressured to overturn the election results. In the testimony, Bowers said former president Donald Trump called him and proposed to have the state replace its electors for Joe Biden with those favoring him. Bowers told the committee he wanted to see evidence of voter fraud, which he said Trump’s team never showed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently held a field hearing at the USPS District Office in Phoenix.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema highlights need for air conditioned Postal Service vehicles in Arizona
Trump vs Establishment Republicans for support of Arizona governor candidates
Pinal County explains resolution to misprinted ballots
Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are trying to win the GOP nomination for Arizona governor.
What role will independent voters play in the GOP gubernatorial primary?