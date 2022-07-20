Your Life
4 detained after officers use a grappler to stop a stolen car in Mesa

Mesa officers use a grappler to stop a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon.
Mesa officers use a grappler to stop a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were detained after officers used a grappler to stop a stolen car in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon. A license plate reader tracked the car near U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive, and officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Police quickly arrived, spotted the car in a nearby Home Depot parking lot, and tried to stop it.

However, police say the driver was able to break away from officers and jumped onto Country Club Drive. A responding undercover police car used a grappler to stop the car. The grappler latched onto the back of the vehicle, causing items to spill out of the trunk and backseats. One man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a bean bag. Police say southbound Country Club is closed. Officers did not release the names of the four people involved. The investigation is ongoing.

