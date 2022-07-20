$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Phoenix; jackpot grows to $630 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew overnight to $630 million, as ticketholders failed to get all five numbers plus the gold Mega ball number during Tuesday night’s drawing. But, there is a silver lining for one lucky Arizonan, as they won $1 million by matching five numbers.

Arizona lottery officials told Arizona’s Family that the winning ticket was sold earlier that day at a Chevron near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

While no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot in three months, three other states, California, North Carolina, and New Hampshire, also sold million-dollar tickets.

It’s been a lucky streak for lotto players in the state lately. In April, a Gilbert couple won $473 million in a Powerball drawing after buying their ticket at a QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner Roads. State lottery officials also said someone in Tucson doubled their winnings by adding Powerplay to their $50,000 Powerball win.

Mega Million’s next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. If someone wins that drawing, it would be ranked the 11th largest jackpot lottery won in the country’s history.

