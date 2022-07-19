What should you do if disaster strikes when you’re away from home?

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Clean-up is still underway following Sunday’s devastating storms in Mesa. But some of the homes hit belong to people not in the Valley, right now, but rather, snowbirds. So what should you do if disaster strikes your property while you are away?

First, you’ll want a trustworthy neighbor to keep an eye on your home while you are away. At the very least, this way, they can notify you if something happens. When leaving your property for an extended time, ensure outdoor furniture is put away. Also, keep a digital inventory of your belongings, such as taking pictures or videos of what you have; that way, you know the value of your stuff and exactly what you need to claim.

When disaster does strike, contact your insurance agent as soon as possible. In most cases, agents say they can process your claim without you needing to come back to visit the property. “In the digital age that we live in they do not need to be present. We can go in and do an interior inspection and depending on the extent of the damage certainly get permission to get access and we can do that all digitally now,” said Robin Binkley, a representative with Allstate.

Arizona’s Family spoke with neighbors in areas that are often owned by snowbirds. One said she was constantly sending pictures to her snowbird neighbors to keep them informed and aware of what was happening. “Neighbors are contacting neighbors. I have pictures of our neighbor behind my house. The storm wiped out his grill, just knocked it; that’s the least of the damage,” said Barb Ross, who also lives nearby.

