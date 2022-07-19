Your Life
Waddell home destroyed in early morning fire

Aerial image from drone shows what's left of a home in Waddell, with a completely collapsed...
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the early morning fire in Waddell.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WADDELL, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a house fire early Tuesday morning in Waddell.

Around 5:30 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters were dispatched to a smoke alarm at a home near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Cotton Lane just west of Loop 303. While fire crews were still on the way, the home’s residents called 911 to report smoke and fire in the garage.

Crews arrived and found a large amount of smoke and flames in the garage that was spreading to the attic. Firefighters attacked the fire in the garage and began pulling down parts of the ceiling to access other parts of the fast-moving flames. Eventually, the fire spread throughout the home and due to safety concerns, firefighters had to pull back to a defensive position.

“There were some close calls when the garage doors were starting to fall and our guys were able to pull out quickly,” said Shawn Gilleland, a Rural Metro Fire public information officer.

Other crews from Goodyear, Luke Air Force Base, and Surprise also responded to assist Rural Metro firefighters, which is especially important this time of year.

“With the temperatures out here being so hot, our firefighters really can only fight fire actively for about 15 minutes in their full gear,” Gilleland explained. “And then they need to switch out and recover they can go back in.”

Smoke alarms alerted the two people who live there, and both made it out safely along with their pets. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Having working smoke alarms in your home is extremely important to give you that advance warning to evacuate, as that fire had probably already been burning for quite some time,” Gilleland said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

