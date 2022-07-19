Your Life
‘Suspect down’ after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

The officer-involved shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in west Phoenix.
The officer-involved shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in west Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a suspect is “down” after a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood south of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix police later confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to an officer-involved shooting. Police posted that no officers were hurt in the shooting. No other details have been released.

Arizona’s Family is on the scene and is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. This is the 52nd officer-involved shooting statewide.

A "suspect is down" following an officer-involved shooting in west Pheonix Tuesday morning.
A "suspect is down" following an officer-involved shooting in west Pheonix Tuesday morning.

