State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power

An APS spokesperson says the company hasn't seen this type of damage to power lines in decades.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday after powerful monsoon storms knocked out power for thousands in three Pinal County areas. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors made the declaration during a meeting just after 4 p.m. It follows the City of Eloy declaring a state of emergency on Monday. The declaration covers Eloy, Toltec and Arizona City.

Because of the possible loss of water and residents not having shelter from the heat, Eloy Mayor Micah Powell declared a state of emergency. “The storm has caused many areas to suffer severe damage, which is beyond the capability of the City of Eloy to recover from and provide the necessary relief, financial assistance, or repair without assistance from Pinal County and the State of Arizona,” reads the declaration.

Sunday’s storm left over 10,000 people without power. APS says residents can now expect power to be restored around 8 p.m. on Tuesday instead of Wednesday morning as originally announced. Volunteers are continuing to pass out dry ice to residents to help them stay cool. If you buy dry ice, save your receipts to get reimbursed. Stop by the locations below if you need dry ice:

  • Eloy Fire Station #2 - 4010 N. Toltec Road.
  • Eloy City Hall - 595 N. Center Street. Open until ice runs out.
  • Arizona City Golf Course - 13939 S. Cleator Road. Open until ice runs out.

Two cooling center sites have also been set up and allow pets. You can find them below:

  • Toltec Middle School - 3315 N. Toltec Road, Eloy, AZ.
  • Santa Cruz Valley Union High School - 900 N. Main Street, Eloy, AZ.

To check outages near you, go to outagemap.aps.com. If you need non-emergency assistance or have questions about rides to the cooling stations, call (520) 466-9201.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

